Authorities seized thousands of marijuana plants in what they believe was an illegal grow operation in an Upland warehouse.Around 4 p.m. Friday, Upland police headed to warehouse in the city over a call about suspicious activity regarding narcotics.When officers arrived, they conducted an investigation and believed a grow operation was likely. With help from the Ontario Upland Narcotics Task Force, authorities were able to seize more than 16,000 marijuana plants.Authorities said the seizure suggested an illegal for-profit operation that sold pot on the streets and in dispensaries.