17-year-old boy shot, killed in driveway of his Westmont home

A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed Thursday, May 25, 2017, in the unincorporated Westmont area of Los Angeles County, authorities said. (Family photo)

A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed Thursday evening in the driveway of his Westmont home, authorities said.

Deputies responded about 9 p.m. to a call of a gunshot victim in the unincorporated 1200 block of West 93rd Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene. His family identified him as Isaiah Rogers.

The boy had no gang ties, but it was unclear if the shooting was gang-related, investigators said.

His mother said the incident was possibly connected to a phone call earlier Thursday that may have been prompted by an argument on social media.

"I guess he had been getting into it with the person on Facebook," she said in an interview.

No description of the shooter was available.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
