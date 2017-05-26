NEWS

17-year-old boy shot, killed in Westmont, LA County sheriff's investigators say

The victim in a fatal Westmont shooting on Thursday, May 25, 2017, was identified as 17-year-old Isaiah Rogers. (Family photo)

By ABC7.com staff
WESTMONT, Calif. (KABC) --
A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed Thursday evening in the unincorporated Westmont area of Los Angeles County, authorities said.

Deputies responded about 9 p.m. to a call of a gunshot victim in the 1200 block of West 93rd Street, authorities said.

The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene. His family identified him as Isaiah Rogers

The boy had no gang ties, but it was unclear if the shooting was gang-related, investigators said.

No description of the shooter was available.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
