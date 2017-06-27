NEWS

Body of 17-year-old found in burned down converted garage in Hyde Park

The body of a 17-year-old was found inside a detached converted garage in Hyde Park after firefighters extinguished flames that engulfed the structure Tuesday morning. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
HYDE PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The body of a 17-year-old was found inside a detached converted garage in Hyde Park after firefighters extinguished flames that engulfed the structure Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported around 8:45 a.m. in the 4800 block of S. Crenshaw Boulevard.

Around 30 firefighters responded to the scene. After the blaze was knocked down, they discovered one 17-year-old male dead inside. A 22-year-old male, believed to be the victim's brother, was taken to an area hospital with injuries described as not life-threatening.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, four people were living in the detached garage.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.
