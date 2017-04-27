EXPOSITION PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --A new Los Angeles exhibition is looking back with video and photos at the 1992 riots, trying to explain the violence with a deeper look at historical context.
The exhibition is at the California African American Museum in Exposition Park, running through Aug. 27.
For younger people born after 1992, the displays represent a history lesson. Recently, a group of middle school students gathered around displays to take in "No Justice No Peace: LA 1992."
Images and videos showed the horrors of the riots, such as trucker Reginald Denny who was dragged from his truck and beaten. They also explained the beating of Rodney King by police officers and the acquittal verdict that sparked the riots.
"I really want them to see themselves," exhibition curator Tyree Boyd-Pates said. "I think this 25th anniversary allows us to see a retrospective of where we are now as a community and that the museum is trying to initiate a conversation."
