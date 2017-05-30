NEWS

2 Chino Hills soccer coaches killed in crash near Desert Center

Two soccer coaches from a Chino Hills high school were among four people killed in a crash near the Desert Center area. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
CHINO HILLS, Calif. (KABC) --
Two soccer coaches from a Chino Hills high school were among four people killed in a crash near the Desert Center area.

Matt Hodges, 30, was the head coach of the varsity girls' soccer team at Ayala High School, and Gabby Constante was the assistant coach of the team.

Both coaches and two other people were killed Monday afternoon in a head-on collision between the car they were in, a 2012 Toyota Corolla, and a 1999 Freightliner big rig on Highway 177 about 20 miles north of Desert Center in Riverside County.

According to preliminary information from the California Highway Patrol, the Corolla was traveling southbound on Highway 177 when Hodges, the driver, veered into the northbound lane and collided head-on with the big rig.

The group was coming home from a Memorial Day trip to a lake.

Hodges was transported to Desert Regional Medical Center, where he later died. Constante and two unidentified women from Murrieta were pronounced dead at the scene. Two of the female victims were 20 years old and one was 21, according to the CHP.

The big-rig driver was a 55-year-old Afton resident, according to CHP officials. Authorities said he did not appear to be injured in the wreck.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.
