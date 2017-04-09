2 dead after car strikes multiple pedestrians in Chino church parking lot

Two people were killed after a car struck multiple pedestrians in a church parking lot in Chino on Sunday, according to authorities.Chino police said the vehicle struck the pedestrians in the parking lot at 5540 Schaefer Ave.Officials said two people were dead and others sustained non-life threatening injuries.The driver and his passenger also sustained non-life threatening injuries, according to police.Authorities said their preliminary investigation revealed that the incident was not an act of terrorism.DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.