2 dead in South Los Angeles strip mall fire

Two people are dead after a fire at a strip mall in South Los Angeles, according to officials.

By ABC7.com staff
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Two people were killed in a fire at a strip mall in South Los Angeles early Tuesday morning.

The Los Angeles City Fire Department said the blaze broke out at the one-story strip mall in the 4700 block of South Broadway Street at about 5:35 a.m.

AIR7 HD captured crews pulling two people from the building. Both victims appeared to be unresponsive.


The victims, a man and a woman, were rushed to the hospital in grave condition, but later died, according to officials.

The fire department said an investigation into the cause of the fire was underway.
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
