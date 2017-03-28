UPDATE: 2 people pulled from South LA fire, both appeared unresponsive.https://t.co/3jazmwmSOb pic.twitter.com/VUlBTooh2i — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) March 28, 2017

Two people were killed in a fire at a strip mall in South Los Angeles early Tuesday morning.The Los Angeles City Fire Department said the blaze broke out at the one-story strip mall in the 4700 block of South Broadway Street at about 5:35 a.m.AIR7 HD captured crews pulling two people from the building. Both victims appeared to be unresponsive.The victims, a man and a woman, were rushed to the hospital in grave condition, but later died, according to officials.The fire department said an investigation into the cause of the fire was underway.