2 female suspects sought in deadly South LA hit-and-run

The search was on Friday night for two female suspects who fled a hit-and-run that left a 64-year-old woman dead in South Los Angeles.

By
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The search was on Friday night for two female suspects who fled a hit-and-run that left a 64-year-old woman dead in South Los Angeles.

Police said the two were in a silver Jeep when they ran a stop sign at 95th and Hoover streets and slammed into a silver Mercedes-Benz just before 6 p.m.

"The force of the impact caused the suspects' vehicle to spin out of control and end up on the sidewalk, where it is right now," said LAPD Sgt. Donni Ellison.

The victim's car appeared to have hit a tree and fence of a home near the intersection. Police said she died at the scene.

Police said they had little information on the suspects who fled the scene and left the Jeep behind.

"The two suspects in the other vehicle, both female blacks, they fled from scene and ran northbound on Hoover, toward 94th Street. That's the last location that we have them at," added Ellison.

Anyone with tips on the incident was urged to contact the LAPD South Traffic Division at 323-421-2571.
