2 firefighters hurt battling blaze inside Chatsworth condominium

Firefighters sprayed water over the remnants of a fire that erupted inside a condominium in Chatsworth on Tuesday, July 4, 2017. (KABC)

CHATSWORTH, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Two firefighters were injured while battling a fire that destroyed a two-story condominium building in Chatsworth Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities reported the blaze around 5 p.m. in the 22100 block of James Alan Circle. The fire ripped through the roof of the structure.

One firefighter suffered a cut to their hand, while the other ended up with a dislocated shoulder.

It was unclear if anyone was in the building or if civilians were hurt.

The cause of the fire was unknown.
