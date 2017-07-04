Two firefighters were injured while battling a fire that destroyed a two-story condominium building in Chatsworth Tuesday afternoon.Authorities reported the blaze around 5 p.m. in the 22100 block of James Alan Circle. The fire ripped through the roof of the structure.One firefighter suffered a cut to their hand, while the other ended up with a dislocated shoulder.It was unclear if anyone was in the building or if civilians were hurt.The cause of the fire was unknown.