2 found dead inside Sylmar home, police say

A man and woman were found dead inside a home in Sylmar Monday night, where police and SWAT officers responded to a shooting call.Authorities received a call about a homicide shortly before 5 p.m. at a home in the 13600 block of Gavina Avenue. Upon arriving, officers were not able to make contact with the person who made the call or anyone else, Los Angeles police said.SWAT officers were called to the location and after at least three hours near the scene, LAPD officials confirmed two people, a man and a woman, were dead inside the home.Authorities said there may be an elderly couple living inside the residence, but it was unclear whether they were the two discovered dead.An investigation into the incident was ongoing.