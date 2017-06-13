NEWS

Babysitter, 1 kid hurt after car crashes into Anaheim apartment gate

Authorities blocked off a car on Nutwood Street in Anaheim after the driver crashed the vehicle into an apartment gate, hitting an adult and two kids on Tuesday, June 13, 2017. (KABC)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --
A babysitter and one of two children she was looking after were hurt after a driver crashed into an apartment gate in Anaheim Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. at the Normany Park Apartments on Nutwood Street, near Ball Road and Beacon Avenue. Authorities said a woman driving a sedan crashed into the gate of an apartment complex, hitting the babysitter, an infant she was pushing in a stroller and an 8-year-old girl.

Anaheim police Sgt. Daron Wyatt said the 8-year-old girl was pinned underneath the car for some time, but crews were able to get her out. She was rushed to the hospital in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries, Wyatt said.

He said the infant was not harmed in the crash, but the babysitter was listed in "extremely critical condition."

It was unclear what caused the crash. Authorities said the driver remained at the scene after the crash and has been cooperating with detectives.

The investigation was ongoing.
