A father and son were hospitalized after a home-invasion robbery in Santa Monica Friday afternoon.Police said the crime happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 200 block of 19th Street. According to family members, the two male suspects enter the home wanting money.The suspects hit the 19-year-old son with a hammer or hatchet and when the father tried to intervene, he was stabbed 15 to 20 times, family members said.The father and son were taken to a nearby hospital and are expected to survive, according to the family.Neighbors said one of the victims is Imtiaz Tar, who is vice president of a high-end clothing company based in Beverly Hills called Bernini.An officer spotted one of the suspects while he was heading to the home, causing the suspect to quickly flee. The suspect barricaded himself at an unknown location and authorities set up a small perimeter.Around 9 p.m., authorities used a flash-bang device at the undisclosed location and brought one of the suspects into custody.The investigation was ongoing.