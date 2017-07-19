2 K9 officers burned in South Gate explosion during training exercise

Two police K9 handlers were severely burned in an explosion that occurred during a training exercise at a South Gate commercial building, officials said.The explosion was reported at 5612 E. Imperial Highway.The two veteran officers with the Downey and South Gate departments were transported to a local hospital. They suffered burns to their faces and upper bodies, officials said.Their K9s were with them during the accident. The dogs were evaluated and were determined to not have suffered serious injuries.The South Gate officer has been on the force for 10 years and the Downey officer has 17 years experience."Any time we have officers in any of our police departments suffer any type of injury like this, it takes an emotional toll on everybody," South Gate Police Chief Randy Davis said.The accident occurred during what was considered a routine training exercise involving southeast cities police agencies.The cause of the accident is under investigation.