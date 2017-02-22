NEWS

2 kids unharmed after car smashes through bedroom in La Puente

Two children were unharmed after a car crashed through their bedroom while they were sleeping early Wednesday morning. (KABC)

LA PUENTE, Calif. (KABC) --
Two children were unharmed after a car crashed through their bedroom while they were sleeping early Wednesday morning.

Authorities said around 2:30 a.m. a black Mercedes Benz smashed through a brick wall and into the children's room in the 500 block of Duff Avenue. It was unclear what caused the crash.

No one was injured, and the driver fled the scene. Crews were able to remove the car from the home within a few hours.

The investigation and search for the driver was ongoing.
