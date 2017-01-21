Two people died in a car crash at the 405 Freeway and Getty Center Drive in Brentwood early Saturday morning.Authorities said the collision happened around 2:44 a.m. It was unclear how many cars were involved, but three people were injured.One man died at the scene, authorities said, and two were taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. One of the people who was critically injured then died at the hospital.All lanes of Getty Center Drive were closed until around 7:45 a.m.The cause of the crash was under investigation.