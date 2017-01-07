2 killed, 2 injured in overnight shootings in Pasadena

Police on Saturday were investigating overnight shootings in Pasadena that left two people dead and two others wounded.Authorities responded to a call of a shooting just before midnight in the 100 block of W. Claremont Street, according to a press release from Pasadena police.Officers found a 23-year-old man dead about a block away, in the 70 block of Pepper Street, and a few minutes later, paramedics were called to another shooting victim nearby. A 38-year old woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.At about the same time, there was a car crash at the intersection of California Boulevard and St. John Avenue, where police found two people shot in a vehicle. One of them was found lifeless and the other was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.The identities of the victims were being withheld pending proper notification to families.Pasadena police detectives were investigating the shootings and believe all crimes are related. No arrests have been made.Anyone with information was encouraged to call Pasadena police at 626- 744-4241, or you may report information anonymously at lacrimestoppers.com (insert key word Pasadena).