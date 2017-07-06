Two people were killed after a truck crashed into parked cars in Koreatown Wednesday.The crash happened around 3 p.m. in the 700 block of South Hobart Boulevard. It was captured on surveillance video from a building near the site of the deadly crash.A man was standing behind his parked SUV with the trunk open when an out-of-control work truck crashed into his vehicle.Investigators said the incident actually began around the corner at 8th Street and Harvard Boulevard, when the truck driver collided into two cars and then continued onto Hobart Boulevard.Authorities said the male SUV driver, who was between 75 and 80 years old, ended up pinned between his vehicle and another one after the crash, resulting in his legs being severed.His wife was sitting in the passenger seat and suffered severe injuries.Authorities said it appeared the driver of the truck jumped out of the car before the crash, but ended up being run over by his back tires. He died at the hospital.A passenger in the truck was not seriously injured, authorities said. They also said the pair were on their way home from a construction project when the crashes occurred.Authorities are now trying to figure out what caused the truck to lose control."Two big questions will be: what happened with the driver? Did he have a medical condition? Was there alcohol or anything else involved? So we'll look at that. Also, was there something with the truck that may have caused the accident? Was there a mechanical problem with the truck," Officer Patrick Delaney said.The investigation was ongoing.