NB lanes reopened on 605 Freeway after crash kills 2 people in Cerritos; SB lanes remain closed

A multi-vehicle crash on the 605 Freeway in Cerritos left two people dead and three others injured on Saturday, March 11, 2017, according to the California Highway Patrol. (Southern Counties News)

CERRITOS, Calif. --
Two people were killed early Saturday morning in a multi-vehicle collision on the 605 Freeway in Cerritos, prompting the initial closure of the interstate in both directions at the crash site, authorities said.

Northbound lanes were reopened by 7:30 a.m. and the southbound side was expected to remain shut down until at least 8 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The six-vehicle pileup was reported at 1:09 a.m. on the 605 at the 91 Freeway interchange, the CHP said. Additional details about the collision were not immediately available.


One person died at the scene, the Highway Patrol said. Four others were transported to a hospital, where one of them was pronounced dead.

The identities of the deceased and the conditions of the injured were not immediately known.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

