2 killed in Santa Rosa Valley small-plane crash

Authorities investigate the scene where two people were killed in a plane crash in the Santa Rosa Valley on Sunday, June 4, 2017. (Ventura County Fire Dept.)

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA ROSA VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) --
Two people died after a single-engine plane crashed in the Santa Rosa Valley, authorities said Sunday.

The plane, described as a single-engine Piper PA-28, crashed just before 4 p.m. on private property near the 2700 block of Marvella Court, in an area of Ventura County near Thousand Oaks.

No information was immediately available on the likely cause of the crash. The FAA and NTSB are investigating.

DEVELOPING: We will provide more details as information becomes available.
