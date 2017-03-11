SIGALERT UPDATE: WB SR138 AT 175TH ST., THE # 2 LANE IS OPEN, # 1 LN REMAINS BLOCKED. EB SR138 AT 175TH ST., ALL LNS REMAIN BLOCKED — CHP PIO - LA County (@CHPsouthern) March 12, 2017

A man and woman were killed and two children were critically injured in a violent crash on State Route 138 in Llano on Saturday, California Highway Patrol officials said.Authorities responded to the traffic collision involving two vehicles at 175th Street East shortly before 7 p.m.Two victims, a man approximately 25 years old and a woman in her 40s, were killed at the scene, and two children were transported by helicopter to area hospitals with major injuries, CHP officials said.A SigAlert was issued that temporarily shut down all directions of SR-138. As of 10:45 p.m., one lane was back open on the westbound side while all eastbound lanes remained blocked until further notice.No further information was released.