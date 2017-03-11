LLANO, Calif. (KABC) --A man and woman were killed and two children were critically injured in a violent crash on State Route 138 in Llano on Saturday, California Highway Patrol officials said.
Authorities responded to the traffic collision involving two vehicles at 175th Street East shortly before 7 p.m.
Two victims, a man approximately 25 years old and a woman in her 40s, were killed at the scene, and two children were transported by helicopter to area hospitals with major injuries, CHP officials said.
A SigAlert was issued that temporarily shut down all directions of SR-138. As of 10:45 p.m., one lane was back open on the westbound side while all eastbound lanes remained blocked until further notice.
SIGALERT UPDATE: WB SR138 AT 175TH ST., THE # 2 LANE IS OPEN, # 1 LN REMAINS BLOCKED. EB SR138 AT 175TH ST., ALL LNS REMAIN BLOCKED— CHP PIO - LA County (@CHPsouthern) March 12, 2017
No further information was released.