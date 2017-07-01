NEWS

2 killed, several hospitalized in overnight Irvine crash

Two people were killed and several others were injured in a fiery two-car crash overnight in Irvine.

By ABC7.com staff
IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) --
The crash was reported about 3:30 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Michelson Drive and Harvard Avenue.

Firefighters said there were four people in a Hyundai Elantra that crashed with an Infiniti that had two people inside.

The Infiniti caught fire and a passenger, a man in his 30s, was pulled out by a witness before being taken to a local trauma center. The condition of the Infiniti driver was not immediately clear.

Two men in the Hyundai, believed to be in their 20s, died at the scene.

There were also two women in the Hyundai who were trapped, and firefighters used the Jaws of Life to get them out. They were also taken to a trauma center in unknown condition.
