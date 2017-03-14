COMMERCE, Calif. (KABC) --Two of the three people killed in a wrong-way crash on the 5 Freeway in Commerce on Sunday have been identified by officials.
The California Highway Patrol said a male driving a Mini Cooper traveled southbound in the northbound lanes at about 5:30 a.m. before crashing head-on into a van.
The driver of the Mini Cooper, as well as the female driver and male passenger in the van were killed.
The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner identified the two males killed as 29-year-old John Perez of Downey and 53-year-old Quanlinh Phillips of Santa Ana.
Officials have not clarified who was the driver of the Mini Cooper. The female driver of the van has not yet been identified by the coroner.
An investigation into the cause of the crash was ongoing.