Two middle school students at a Rancho Palos Verdes school were taken to a hospital on Thursday after drinking alcohol brought to campus in a water bottle by a student.A student brought a water bottle filled with tequila to Dodson Middle School, officials said.A total of 18 students drank from the bottle, and two 12-year-old girls had to be transported to a hospital for evaluation.The rest of the students were evaluated and released back to class.