2 rescued after SUV plunges off side of cliff in Sherman Oaks

Rescue crews pulled a man and a woman from a vehicle that plunged 50 feet off the side of a cliff on W. Mulholland Drive in Sherman Oaks Thursday. (KABC)

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif. (KABC) --
Rescue crews pulled a man and a woman from a vehicle that plunged off the side of a cliff on W. Mulholland Drive in Sherman Oaks Thursday.

The white SUV came to rest in a ravine about 50 feet below the road. The vehicle appeared to have extensive scorch marks from fire. The two occupants, a 21-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were found by rescuers outside of the SUV.

Firefighters descended the cliffside and safely pulled the man and the woman back to the road.

According to authorities, both patients were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. There was no immediate word on the cause of the accident.

Authorities said traffic would remain affected near 13319 W. Mulholland Dr. until all rescue equipment had been removed.
