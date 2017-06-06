Two people were shot and wounded in an alleyway in Los Angeles Tuesday afternoon.Los Angeles police said the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. near 22nd and San Pedro streets in an alley behind Numero Uno Pizza.One of the victims suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and the other person was shot in the back. No description of a shooter or shooters was available.It was unclear what led to the shooting.No further information was immediately available. The investigation was ongoing.