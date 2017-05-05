NEWS

2 sought in string of armed robberies at 7-Eleven stores across San Gabriel Valley

EMBED </>More News Videos

A string of six armed robberies at 7-Eleven stores across the San Gabriel Valley are believed to be connected, authorities said. (RMG News)

By
SAN GABRIEL VALLEY (KABC) --
A string of six armed robberies at 7-Eleven stores across the San Gabriel Valley are believed to be connected, authorities said.

Three 7-Eleven locations - in Monrovia, San Gabriel and Azusa -- were robbed between 11 p.m. Thursday and 1 a.m. Friday, police said.

Those incidents followed a spate of robberies early Tuesday morning at 7-Elevens in Covina, Azusa and Glendora.


The at-large suspects are described as two men between the ages of 20 and 25, one of whom asked clerks at the respective stores for cigarettes and then produced a handgun, according to investigators.
Related Topics:
newsrobbery7-Elevenlos angeles county sheriff's departmentSan GabrielLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
US service member killed in Somalia
2 dead in cargo plane crash in West Virginia
State Dept. deletes retweet promoting Ivanka Trump's book
Next steps for GOP health plan: Senate plans to write its own bill
More News
Top Stories
San Bernardino attack victims' families sue social media giants
Mark Hamill, stormtroopers help honor USC students
Family with 5 children adopts 6 foster children siblings
LaVar Ball's company unveils son Lonzo Ball's $495 shoes
Kristen Bell sings in 'Frozen'-themed promposal
2 arrested in deadly shooting spree in Pico Rivera, Whittier and La Mirada
Video shows intruder creeping around Riverside woman's apartment
Show More
LA close to achieving 'no-kill' status, officials say
House passes GOP health care bill to replace Obamacare
New Honda dealership promises jobs in South LA
Self-proclaimed psychics bilk thousands from clients
Planned Parenthood supporters protest outside Rep. Knight's office
More News
Top Video
San Bernardino attack victims' families sue social media giants
Mariachi: Heart, soul and passion
LA close to achieving 'no-kill' status, officials say
Planned Parenthood supporters protest outside Rep. Knight's office
More Video