2 suspects reportedly open fire in Pico Rivera, Whittier, La Mirada areas

LA MIRADA, Calif. (KABC) --
Authorities reported that at least two suspects drove around in a green SUV opening fire in the Pico Rivera, Whittier and La Mirada areas Saturday afternoon.

The situation appeared to be connected to a carjacking that happened around 3 p.m. in Pico Rivera, authorities said.

At least two people were shot and in stable condition, according to officials from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's La Mirada station.

Authorities said the suspects opened fire in the area of Santa Gertudes Avenue and Imperial Highway.

Biola University sent out an alert to students, saying there was no impact to the campus but for the community to be careful.

The suspects were described as a man and woman in a green SUV. No further information was immediately available.

The investigation was ongoing.
