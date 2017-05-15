NEWS

Chase bank in Van Nuys evacuated after 2 car theft suspects flee into building

EMBED </>More Videos

A Chase bank branch in Van Nuys was evacuated after car theft suspects ran into the building Monday.

By
VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A Chase bank in Van Nuys was evacuated after two car theft suspects ran into the building Monday, according to police.

Officers responded to the scene in the 7100 block of Sepulveda Boulevard with weapons drawn after the suspects pulled into the bank and went inside, police said.

"We received a radio call of a stolen vehicle. Officers followed it here to the bank, to this parking lot, the possible suspects walked into the bank so officers set up a perimeter, " Sgt. Marlon Magana with the Los Angeles Police Department explained.

Witnesses said the two female suspects pretended to be customers inside the bank wishing to open an account. The demeanor of the suspects suddenly changed when they saw the police were outside, according to witnesses.

"One of the suspects got scared when she looked out the window and saw the police with their assault rifles pointed toward the building," a witness, who wished to remain anonymous, told Eyewitness News.

Authorities ordered everyone out of the bank and officials said the suspects attempted to hide in plain view with the customers.

Officers spotted the suspects and they were both taken into custody without incident. Police said the suspects could be booked for identity theft and grand theft auto.
Related Topics:
newscrimebankchase bankcar theftauto theftlapdVan NuysLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
White House denies report Trump shared intel with Russia
Penn State pledge's family plans to file lawsuit, claims 'planned and orchestrated' fraternity drinking
Man kills mother on Mother's Day, brings her severed head to store, police say
Coachella Valley missing couple's car found abandoned
More News
Top Stories
'Dancing with the Stars' sees shocking elimination in semifinal
Man kills mother on Mother's Day, brings her severed head to store, police say
Police shoot, kill suspect in Paramount after high-speed chase
OC heart transplant recipient meets her donor's parents
White House denies report Trump shared highly classified info with Russians
Fight ensues after burglar breaks into officer's home in Stevenson Ranch
Accused killer of Whittier cop smiles, laughs in court
Show More
8 minors injured after 2 cars smash into building in Inglewood
Arrest made in Huntington Beach cold-case double murder
2 suspects injured in officer-involved shooting, crash in South LA
Bear to be euthanized after being struck by car in La Verne
Quake with preliminary magnitude 3.6 hits Big Bear City area
More News
Top Video
White House denies report Trump shared highly classified info with Russians
Accused killer of Whittier cop smiles, laughs in court
'Dancing with the Stars' sees shocking elimination in semifinal
OC heart transplant recipient meets her donor's parents
More Video