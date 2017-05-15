A Chase bank in Van Nuys was evacuated after two car theft suspects ran into the building Monday, according to police.Officers responded to the scene in the 7100 block of Sepulveda Boulevard with weapons drawn after the suspects pulled into the bank and went inside, police said."We received a radio call of a stolen vehicle. Officers followed it here to the bank, to this parking lot, the possible suspects walked into the bank so officers set up a perimeter, " Sgt. Marlon Magana with the Los Angeles Police Department explained.Witnesses said the two female suspects pretended to be customers inside the bank wishing to open an account. The demeanor of the suspects suddenly changed when they saw the police were outside, according to witnesses."One of the suspects got scared when she looked out the window and saw the police with their assault rifles pointed toward the building," a witness, who wished to remain anonymous, told Eyewitness News.Authorities ordered everyone out of the bank and officials said the suspects attempted to hide in plain view with the customers.Officers spotted the suspects and they were both taken into custody without incident. Police said the suspects could be booked for identity theft and grand theft auto.