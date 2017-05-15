Two suspects were struck by gunfire in an officer-involved shooting and car crash in South Los Angeles on Monday, authorities said.The incident started in the Gardena area, developing into a chase that led officers to the area of West 108th and South Figueroa streets.The suspects were involved in a crash involving several other vehicles shortly before noon. At the scene, the suspects' car appeared to be smashed up and riddled with bullets.A witness said it appeared at least one of the suspects had a gun and officers shot at him. Both suspects were struck by gunfire and updated information on their condition has not been released.Sheriff's officials said there were two suspects involved in the incident, and both were struck by gunfire and transported to an area hospital in unknown condition.The nature of the original incident in Gardena that led to the chase has not been disclosed. Los Angeles County sheriff's detectives are assisting in the investigation.If you have any information about this incident, you're urged to contact the LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. You can submit anonymous tips by calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.