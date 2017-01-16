2 suspects sought in Riverside attempted kidnapping

Police are looking for two men wanted in an attempted kidnapping in Riverside on Sunday.A composite sketch of one of the suspects was released by authorities.Investigators said a female victim was walking on Market Street near the River Bottom Bridge at about 6:15 a.m., when two Hispanic men pulled up in an older model black truck.They said the passenger grabbed her and tried to pull her into the truck, but she managed to break free and run away.The victim described him as being between 20-30 years old, about 5 feet 10 inches tall and 180 pounds, with a long ponytail.Anyone with information was urged to call Riverside police detectives.