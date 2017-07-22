NEWS

2 suspects wearing gold grills sought in armed robberies near UCLA

WESTWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
UCLA is warning students to be alert after two groups of people were separately robbed by two suspects wearing gold grills off campus early Saturday.

The first group of victims were approached by two suspects, who were armed with a pocket knife and handgun. They demanded property from the group.

The second robbery occurred moments later with another group of victims, according to the school's crime alert.

The suspects were seen fleeing southbound on Glenrock Avenue.

Both men had gold grills on their teeth and were in their 20s with a skinny build in black sweatshirts. One of the men's sweatshirts had a red hood and he held a gun, while the other had the knife. One suspect was 5 feet 6 inches tall and the other was 6 feet 2 inches tall.

The groups, which consisted of UCLA students and people not affiliated with the university, were unharmed.

The robberies were under investigation.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsarmed robberygrillUCLAgunsWestwoodLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Brush fire burns in Running Springs area
New White House communications director 'deleting old tweets'
Suspect wounded in Westlake District officer-involved shooting
Wildfire burns in Highland hillsides not far from homes
More News
Top Stories
YouTube star leaves Disney Channel amid Beverly Grove stunts
Brush fire burns in Running Springs area
Wildfire burns in Highland hillsides not far from homes
Grandmother allegedly abducts granddaughter, 5, in Victorville
2 women killed, 1 man critically injured in Irvine crash
Suspect wounded in Westlake District officer-involved shooting
John Heard, actor known for role in 'Home Alone,' dies at 71
Man arrested for alleged sexual assaults in Beverly Hills
Show More
Prosecutor: Infant whose remains found was born alive
Dozens hospitalized during Chance the Rapper show
'Angel shot' may help protect women at SoCal bars
Suspect in fatal Lancaster hit-and-run crash turns himself in
Rehab center helps paralyzed 6-year-old be a kid again
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Small plane crashes on 405 Freeway
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
More Photos