2-year-old boy found safe in back of stolen car in Buena Park

A 2-year-old boy was reunited with his mother after her vehicle was stolen with her young son inside from in front of her Anaheim apartment Thursday. (Southern Counties News)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --
Anaheim police said they have recovered a stolen vehicle with a 2-year-old child inside. The child is safe, according to police.

Police received a call about the stolen vehicle around 11 a.m. Thursday. The mother of the child was leaving her apartment with her young son near the 3500 block of W. Savanna Street when she realized she had left something inside.

Leaving the keys in the car, she ran back inside the residence, according to police.

When she returned a few minutes later, the vehicle was gone with her young son still inside, authorities said.

The woman immediately called police. Within minutes, authorities said they located the vehicle abandoned in the area of Sequoia and Yosemite in Buena Park. The boy was found by authorities inside the vehicle unharmed.

Police said they have not apprehended a suspect in the case, but described the man as white with a skinny build.

If you have any information about the incident, contact Anaheim police.
