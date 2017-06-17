NEWS

23-year-old man shot, killed at Pomona family party

By ABC7.com staff
POMONA, Calif. (KABC) --
A 23-year-old man was shot and killed following a fight that escalated into a shooting at a family party in Pomona, police said Saturday.

The fight was reported about 11:45 p.m. Friday at a home in the 500 block of E. McKinley Avenue, where someone pulled out a gun and shot Joseph Ellis Aguilar, according to Sgt. Bert Sanchez of Pomona police.

Aguilar was transported to Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, Sanchez said.

No suspect information was released.

Anyone with information on the shooting or the fight was asked to call Pomona police at (909) 620-2085. To remain anonymous, call "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477).
