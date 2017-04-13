NEWS

24 riders rescued from roller coaster at Six Flags America in Maryland

Crews worked to rescue 24 riders stuck on a roller coaster after it stalled at Six Flags America in Maryland.

By ABC7.com staff
BOWIE, Md. (KABC) --
Emergency crews rushed to rescue 24 people on a roller coaster that became stuck at Six Flags America in Maryland on Thursday.

The Prince George's County Fire Department said the riders were aboard the Joker's Jinx when the ride stalled.

Luckily the roller coaster stalled in an upright position, making rescue efforts easier.


The fire department said they rescued children first. Crews used the basket of a fire truck to lower the passengers.

All the riders were rescued and no one was injured, officials said. The riders were stuck for more than four hours.

Fire officials originally reported 24 people were on the ride, but later adjusted the number to 20 passengers before going back with their original count. The park had recently just opened for the season.
