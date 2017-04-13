24 riders rescued from roller coaster at Six Flags America in Maryland

The plan is to remove children first. The first adult and 2 children are in the safety of our bucket and being prepared to be lowered PGFD pic.twitter.com/NFcSdZa4BV — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) April 13, 2017

PGFD Tower 826 brings down another 3. Total of 13 down and 7 to go. All are OK @SixFlagsDC #PGFD pic.twitter.com/t8zeEgjM6T — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) April 14, 2017

Emergency crews rushed to rescue 24 people on a roller coaster that became stuck at Six Flags America in Maryland on Thursday.The Prince George's County Fire Department said the riders were aboard the Joker's Jinx when the ride stalled.Luckily the roller coaster stalled in an upright position, making rescue efforts easier.The fire department said they rescued children first. Crews used the basket of a fire truck to lower the passengers.All the riders were rescued and no one was injured, officials said. The riders were stuck for more than four hours.Fire officials originally reported 24 people were on the ride, but later adjusted the number to 20 passengers before going back with their original count. The park had recently just opened for the season.