Pedestrian fatally struck on NB 605 Freeway in Long Beach

By ABC7.com staff
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
A pedestrian was fatally struck on the 605 Freeway in Long Beach overnight, which prompted the temporary closure of all northbound lanes, California Highway Patrol officials said. All lanes have since reopened.

CHP officials responded to reports of a vehicle on the shoulder at Spring Street shortly before 3 a.m. Monday. Upon arrival, they found that a pedestrian was fatally struck.

The victim's gender and age were not immediately released.

Northbound lanes were shut down for about two hours, and traffic was diverted off at Katella Avenue.

All lanes were back open at about 5:30 a.m., according to CHP officials.

