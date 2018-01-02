ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Justin Timberlake announces release date for fifth album

Justin Timberlake performs at his Post Grammy Concert at the Palladium Sunday, Feb. 10, 2013, in Los Angeles. ((Photo by Todd Williamson/Invision/AP))

The wait is finally over for Justin Timberlake fans!

The Grammy-winning artist announced his first album in more than four years, "Man of the Woods," will be released Feb. 2.

Timberlake's fifth studio album is coming just two days before his Super Bowl halftime show performance, his first return to the event since the infamous Janet Jackson "wardrobe malfunction" in 2004.


The singer said this album is inspired by his son, his wife and his family.

He also said the music on this album will showcase his roots of growing up in the south and listening to country music.

"It's personal," said Timberlake.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentjustin timberlakemusicmusic news
Related
Timberlake to do Super Bowl halftime show for 1st time since 'wardrobe malfunction'
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Becca selects her final 2 men after Fantasy Suite dates
Michael Strahan, Sara Haines to host new hour of 'GMA'
Patrick Cassidy embraces new role at 5-Star Theatricals in Thousand Oaks
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Hawthorne liquor store draws Mega Millions hopefuls
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Possible algae bloom turns Hollywood Reservoir green
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
US appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Show More
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
More News