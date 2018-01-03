FOOD & DRINK

Taco Bell adding $1 Nacho Fries to its menu

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
What goes better with a Cheesy Gordita Crunch than...fries? Taco Bell announced its menu will now include potatoes "crisped to perfection."

The new menu item, dubbed Nacho Fries, will be available Jan. 25 in restaurants nationwide for just $1.

Taco Bell said the fries will be covered in seasoning and served with a dippable side of nacho cheese.

Nacho Fries also come in Supreme for $2.49 or Bell Grande for $3.49, topped with add-ons including, beef, Pico de Gallo, nacho cheese and sour cream.

Grab them while you can! The fries will only be available for a limited time.
