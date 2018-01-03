Burbank police arrest elementary school teacher accused of sex with minor

Burbank police say they have arrested an elementary school teacher following an investigation into allegations of a sexual encounter with a minor, who was a former student.Sean Sigler, 53, of Burbank, was placed under arrest Tuesday after an interview with detectives.According to police, a 17-year-old former student of Sigler's alleged that she had sexual contact with Sigler recently. The victim claimed she met Sigler when she was a fifth-grade student at Gardner Street Elementary School, where Sigler taught, in Los Angeles.Sigler was a Los Angeles Unified School District employee from 1998 through 2016. He was most recently employed as a teacher at Bret Harte Elementary School in Burbank, police said."The Burbank Unified School District takes these allegations against Mr. Sigler very seriously. We will cooperate fully with the police investigation and will also conduct our own internal investigation into this matter. Until this investigation has concluded, Mr. Sigler has been placed on leave," said Burbank Unified School District Superintendent Matt Hill.Sigler is being held at the Burbank City Jail on $100,000 bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday. According to police, Sigler has no prior criminal record.