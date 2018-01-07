Teen in grave condition after being shot in head in Covina; 3 suspects sought

Authorities investigated the scene of a shooting that left a teenage girl in grave condition in Covina on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. (KABC)

COVINA, Calif. (KABC) --
A teenage girl was shot in the back of the head while walking with a group of friends in Covina Saturday night in what appears to be a random shooting.

Authorities said the shooting was reported around 9:45 p.m. in the 4500 block of Heathdale Avenue near Cypress Street.

The girl, who authorities believe is around 15 years old, was taken to a hospital. She is listed in grave condition and is not expected to survive.

Authorities said the suspects were three men in a dark SUV.

Investigators were looking into whether the shooting was gang related, but so far no evidence indicates that.

The investigation is ongoing.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingteen shotteenagerinvestigationCovinaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Hawthorne liquor store draws Mega Millions hopefuls
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Possible algae bloom turns Hollywood Reservoir green
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
US appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Show More
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
More News