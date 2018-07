Part of the appeal of tacos is that they're cheap, but a restaurant in Michigan wants to break that stereotype by selling a $60 taco.M Cantina makes the taco with Wagyu beef, foie gras, caviar and black truffles. It also has ice plant and salt from Hawaii.For even more flavor, the taco is topped with roasted grasshoppers.If you're planning on ordering the $60 taco, you'll have to cough up another $120 - they only come in threes.