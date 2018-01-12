SOCIETY

20-year-old Florida man claims $451 million Mega Millions jackpot, chooses $282 million lump sum

A Mega Millions lottery ticket is printed out of a lottery machine at a convenience store in Chicago, Friday, July 1, 2016. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

By ABC7.com staff
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (KABC) --
A 20-year-old Florida man has been identified as the lucky winner to hit the $451 million Mega Millions jackpot.

Shane Missler, of Port Richey, chose to receive his winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment in the amount of $281,874,999.00.

The $451 million figure is the fourth largest jackpot in the game's 15-year history.

RELATED: The biggest lottery jackpots of all time

Missler told lotto officials that he plans to use the money to pursue his passions, help his family and "do some good for humanity."

He also expressed that he wasn't that surprised he won, saying he had a "feeling" that he might be the winner. After realizing he won, he first told his brother over the phone, then shared the news with his father over coffee, officials said.

The Jan. 5 Mega Millions winning numbers were 28, 30, 39, 59, 70 and the Mega Ball was 10.

The jackpot-winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased at 7-Eleven, located at 7131 Ridge Road in Port Richey. The retailer will receive a $100,000 bonus commission for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.

The next mega millions drawing will be held Friday at with an estimated $45 million jackpot.

RELATED: Powerball ticket worth more than $3.2 million sold in Ontario
EMBED More News Videos

There were no tickets with all six numbers in the latest Powerball lottery, but a ticket with five numbers -- worth $3,264,394 -- was sold in Ontario!

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societylotterymega millionsjackpotu.s. & worldmoneyFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
1 Florida ticket wins $450 million Mega Millions jackpot
SOCIETY
Hawthorne liquor store draws Mega Millions hopefuls
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Officer helps homeless man shave for McDonald's interview
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
More Society
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Hawthorne liquor store draws Mega Millions hopefuls
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Possible algae bloom turns Hollywood Reservoir green
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
US appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Show More
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
More News