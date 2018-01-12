Man shot by neighbor in Santa Ana dispute

Jose Luis Trujillo, 45, is pictured alongside an image of the vehicle he may be driving. (Santa Ana Police Department)

By
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --
Santa Ana police said one man is injured after an early morning shooting involving a dispute between neighbors, and the shooter is on the loose.

Neighbors reported hearing a gunshot around 7:15 a.m. near a home on the 2100 block of Orange Avenue Friday.

When police arrived, they found a victim with non-life threatening injuries from being shot with a rifle. He was transported to a local hospital where he was listed in stable condition, according to police.

The suspect, 45-year-old Jose Luis Trujillo, was not at the scene, and police said he remains at large.

Police said Trujillo fled in a black 2006 Toyota Scion with California license tag #7AIY437. Trujillo should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Neighbors said they believe the confrontation started over placement of trash cans.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this suspect/vehicle is asked to contact Homicide Detective Capacete at 714-245-8506 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.
