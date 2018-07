A preliminary-magnitude 3.7 earthquake shook central San Bernardino County late Sunday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said.The quake struck at 11:56 a.m. and was centered about 47 miles north of Twentynine Palms, in the Bristol Mountains north of the 40 Freeway, according to the USGS. Its depth was measured at 2.36 miles.There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.The temblor's magnitude was initially said to be 3.8 before it was revised down by the USGS.