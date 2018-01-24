POLITICS

'Calexit' effort to make California independent nation is back

This Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, photo shows flags flying outside offices in Fremont, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. --
The effort to split California off from the rest of the United States is officially back.

In a tweet Wednesday, the "Calexit" movement said they plan to relaunch the ballot measure campaign on Feb. 14.

In their campaign statement, they wrote that the date is symbolic because it will "effectively be remembered as California's petition for divorce from the United States".

This isn't the first time this has been proposed, but the idea has been gaining some popularity.

In 2014, a Reuters poll had 20 percent of Californians supporting the idea. In 2017, support grew to 32 percent.

If the measure gets approved for the 2018 ballot and voters decide to have a vote on breaking away from the U.S., an independence referendum could be held in May of 2021.

But even then, it's a long shot. It would require an amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which takes two-thirds of Congress and three-quarters of all the United States.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicscaliforniarussiacalifornia legislationlegislationelectiondonald trumpPresident Donald TrumpCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Calexit leaders drop measure to make California independent nation
EXCLUSIVE: Leader of Calexit movement called into question for ties to Russia
Plan for California to secede from U.S. picking up steam
Campaign underway to make California a separate country
POLITICS
LA Sheriff McDonnell debates November opponent Villanueva
Wilkie confirmed as new head of U.S. Veterans Affairs
Lawmakers reject Trump's claim that records confirm FBI misconduct
LA Mayor, Parkland survivors urge teens to vote, speak up about gun control
OC Congressman praises ICE, criticizes reporters on Russia questions
More Politics
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Hawthorne liquor store draws Mega Millions hopefuls
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Possible algae bloom turns Hollywood Reservoir green
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
US appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Show More
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
More News