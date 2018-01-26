Deputies investigating Perris woman's death as homicide

(Shutterstock)

PERRIS, Calif. (KABC) --
Riverside County sheriff's deputies are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in a Perris residence Thursday as a homicide.

Authorities responded to the home on a medical emergency call around 9:12 p.m. Deputies said they found a woman inside with "significant injuries."

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was not immediately identified.

Riverside County sheriff's homicide investigators did not immediately provide details on any suspect or suspects who may have been involved.

Anyone with information about the crime should call investigator Loureiro with the central homicide unit at 951-955-2777, or investigator Negrete at 951-210-1000.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crimehomicide investigationPerrisRiverside County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Hawthorne liquor store draws Mega Millions hopefuls
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Possible algae bloom turns Hollywood Reservoir green
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
US appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Show More
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
More News