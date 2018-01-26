3-year-old boy dies after being hit by car in Arleta

Authorities cordoned off an intersection where a toddler was hit by a car in Arleta on Friday, Jan. 26, 2018. (KABC)

ARLETA, Calif. (KABC) --
A 3-year-old boy died from injuries he sustained after being hit by a car at an intersection in Arleta Friday afternoon.

The crash happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. in the 8900 block of North Varna Avenue. The Los Angeles Fire Department said a man who was with the child suffered minor injuries.

The toddler was rushed to a local trauma center in grave condition, but he later died of his injuries.

Authorities said the driver who struck the child remained at the scene. It was unclear what caused the crash.

Los Angeles police said no crime was committed because the driver stayed at the scene and called 911.

The investigation is ongoing.
