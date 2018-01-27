5 shot in South LA gang drive-by, police say

Police responded to a report of five people shot in South Los Angeles on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018.

By ABC7.com staff
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Five people were wounded in a gang-related drive-by shooting in South Los Angeles, police said.

The shooting was reported in the 200 block of East 119th Street just before 6 p.m. Los Angeles Fire Department officials said they were treating five patients at the scene.

Police say they believe there were two vehicles involved in a drive-by shooting that was gang related and more than a dozen rounds were fired.

Five people were transported to local hospitals.

Additionally, a fire department vehicle responding to the shooting with its lights and siren on collided with a civilian vehicle at Main Street and Florence Avenue, officials said.

Three civilians sustained non-life-threatening injuries, including one male driver and two female pedestrians, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. LAPD is investigating the collision.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
