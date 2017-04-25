  • BREAKING NEWS Suspect leads authorities on chase in Norwalk- WATCH LIVE
NEWS

3 arrested after crime spree, hourslong standoff in North Hills, LAPD says

EMBED </>More News Videos

Police were searching a North Hills neighborhood for armed home invasion suspects who carjacked an SUV then hid out in a residential area. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
RESEDA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Three suspects were arrested early Tuesday morning after an armed home-invasion that was followed by a carjacking, an hourslong search and a standoff at a North Hills apartment complex, authorities said.

The suspects were initially wanted for a home invasion that occurred Monday evening, in which they were reportedly armed with shotguns.

They stole a truck from a home on Roscoe Boulevard then abandoned it near Cleveland High School in Reseda. Los Angeles Police Department officers scoured the campus, but the suspects got away and about 8:45 p.m. carjacked a Chevy Yukon near Keswick Street and Yolanda Avenue and fled.

The vehicle was found a short time later in North Hills near Chase Street and Orion Avenue and police in tactical gear scoured the neighborhood for the suspects, considered armed and dangerous.

A SWAT team was dispatched to an apartment complex near the intersection. Residents of the building were evacuated during the standoff, which ended with the suspects' surrender shortly before 4 a.m., the LAPD said.

City News Service contributed to this report.
