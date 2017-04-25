Three suspects were arrested early Tuesday morning after an armed home-invasion that was followed by a carjacking, an hourslong search and a standoff at a North Hills apartment complex, authorities said.The suspects were initially wanted for a home invasion that occurred Monday evening, in which they were reportedly armed with shotguns.They stole a truck from a home on Roscoe Boulevard then abandoned it near Cleveland High School in Reseda. Los Angeles Police Department officers scoured the campus, but the suspects got away and about 8:45 p.m. carjacked a Chevy Yukon near Keswick Street and Yolanda Avenue and fled.The vehicle was found a short time later in North Hills near Chase Street and Orion Avenue and police in tactical gear scoured the neighborhood for the suspects, considered armed and dangerous.A SWAT team was dispatched to an apartment complex near the intersection. Residents of the building were evacuated during the standoff, which ended with the suspects' surrender shortly before 4 a.m., the LAPD said.