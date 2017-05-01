Three suspects remain at large Monday after they evaded police in a lengthy chase through several cities in Los Angeles County.According to police, the pursuit started in Los Angeles during the 2 a.m. hour. The chase made its way near the Long Beach area, as the suspects drove a red Hyundai on the wrong side of the road at high speeds.The chase ended when the car crashed into another vehicle near 214th and Water streets in Carson around 5:20 a.m.Three men inside the car took off. Police set up a perimeter to search for the suspects, but none were found.The search was called off after approximately 30 minutes.It was not clear how the pursuit began or what the suspects were wanted for.The investigation is ongoing.